Pennsylvania Hospital nurses receive Daisy Award for changing the direction of a patient's future

These nurses from Pennsylvania Hospital were honored for their dedication to one patient who was struggling.

These nurses from Pennsylvania Hospital were honored for their dedication to one patient who was struggling.

These nurses from Pennsylvania Hospital were honored for their dedication to one patient who was struggling.

These nurses from Pennsylvania Hospital were honored for their dedication to one patient who was struggling.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- During National Nurses Week, contributions nurses make are celebrated all over the country.

Right here at home, a group in Pennsylvania Hospital was honored for the compassion they showed to a patient who was struggling.

"A lot of times before this, I wasn't able to stay through my entire treatment that I needed because...the withdrawals would just be too much to handle. They worked with me to get me to stay. Had I left...I really think I would have lost my leg," said Rachel Rothermel of Orange County, New York.

Rothermel was able to attend the Annual Daisy Awards at Pennsylvania Hospital and celebrate with the nurses from Cathcart 5.

It was the first time she saw them now in much better health.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Pennsylvania Hospital and The Daisy Foundation.