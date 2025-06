Proposed ordinance could add 3% tax on rental units in Jersey Shore town

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Jersey Shore town is considering imposing an occupancy tax on rental units.

Ocean City Council took a first vote Thursday night on an ordinance that would create a "transient accommodations fee."

It would add a 3% tax to rentals booked through third-party services such as Airbnb.

The fee would not apply to hotels, motels or bed-and-breakfasts.

There will be a public hearing on the ordinance prior to a final vote next month.