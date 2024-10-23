Ocean City 'Pink Hair Movement' fights cancer in memory of late coach

Ocean City's 'Pink Hair Movement' places hair extensions on the heads of community members in memory of 'Coach H.'

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mikenzie Helphenstine was a teacher and coach of the field hockey team at Ocean City High School.

For nearly a decade, she showed strength to her students by not giving up her role in the school.

During her life, they decide to put pink hair extensions on community members to make small donations to Cancer Support Community/Gilda's Club.

Even after she passed away from cancer, friends of Mikenzie wanted to keep that mission going.

Recently, they held their "Pink Game," where they presented a check of over $9,000 to Cancer Support Community New Jersey.

For more information, check out their Instagram.

