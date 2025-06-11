Drones equipped with life-saving gear now flying over Ocean City beaches

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Ocean City has some powerful new tools to help save lives this summer.

The police department can deploy life-saving drones, which can fly a mile and a half above the ocean, for both wide and close-up views.

The department conducted a training session on Wednesday at the 12th Street beach, and we had a chance to see it unfold.

They demonstrated those new drones, which are equipped with built-in inflatable tubes, that can help swimmers in distress before lifeguards can get there.

Officials say the drones are especially helpful at night, after lifeguards are off-duty and during shoulder seasons when there are fewer lifeguards.