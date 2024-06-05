'OceanXplorers:' James Cameron leads ambitious ocean exploration in new docu-series

National Geographic Explorer James Cameron takes viewers on an investigation into the unknown depths of the ocean

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of World Oceans Day, National Geographic has revealed the trailer for its new six-part series "OceanXplorers."

The team, consisting of James Cameron (executive producer/narrator), BBC Studios Natural History Unit and OceanX, dove deep into the depths of the world's oceans, exploring areas that have never been touched before. With OceanX's advanced technology, the team of explorers and scientists set out to solve some of the ocean's greatest mysteries.

They worked in the depths of the Atlantic, the frigid shores of Norway and the shallows of the Bahamas. This provided viewers with a never-before-seen look at the lives of the ocean's animals and their ecosystems.

Cameron told National Geographic, "My true passion lies in deep ocean science and in exploration. In 'OceanXplorers,' we take viewers on an unparalleled ocean science adventure, introducing them to a group of principled, passionate people on a sometimes dangerous mission of ocean discovery in real time. We present the stakes, and firsts, and tell a visually spectacular and dramatic story - a story that inspires the next generation of explorers and adventurers committed to protecting and preserving our oceans."

The ship is equipped with two submersibles, a helicopter, multiple marine science labs and a media studio. Combined with its all-star team, the vessel's groundbreaking technology and equipment worked to capture stellar sequences and never-before-seen imagery.

The six-part series includes the following episodes and premiere dates:

"Realm of the Humpbacks" premieres Aug. 18 at 9/8c

"Giants of the Deep" premieres Aug. 18 at 10/9c

"Jurassic Shark" premieres Aug. 25 at 9/8c

"Hammerhead Highway" premieres Aug. 25 at 10/9c

"Kingdom of the Polar Bear" premieres Sept. 1 at 9/8c

"Ice Giants" premieres Sept. 1 at 10/9c

"OceanXplorers" premieres August 18 on National Geographic and all episodes will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

