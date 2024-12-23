Off-duty officer stops robbery at Kohl's store in Montgomery County

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Kohl's store in Montgomery County during the busy holiday shopping season.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in Limerick Twp., Pa.

Investigators say alert off-duty officer followed two suspects into the store who were dressed all in black and wearing medical gloves.

One of them pulled a gun on a cashier.

The officer pulled his own weapon and ordered the suspect to drop his gun.

The suspect complied and both men ran from the scene.

Officers tracked them down a short time later and arrested them.