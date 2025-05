Officer struck by vehicle in Darby, Delaware County

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer in Delaware County was hit by a vehicle, but is expected to be okay.

It happened on the 800 block of Main Street in Darby Borough, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It's not clear what the initial call was for or why the driver hit the officer, but the vehicle in question was stopped nearby.

That driver was taken into custody for a suspended license.

The police officer was treated at the scene.