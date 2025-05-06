Officials warn of scammers pretending to help with REAL IDs

PHiLADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday is the deadline to get a "Real ID" compliant license to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building.

However, officials are warning people to beware of scammers looking to take advantage of those who are trying to get ahead of the deadline.

In some cases, fraudsters reach out to people pretending to be with the Department of Motor Vehicles and ask for personal information.

Do not respond to unsolicited messages or social media posts that claim to provide a Real ID application.

To get a Real ID, you need to go through your state's driver's license commission.

