Transportation officials warn travelers to get REAL ID before deadline if you plan to fly anywhere

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Transportation officials are warning people that the clock is ticking to get your REAL ID.

They held a news conference on Monday at Philadelphia International Airport.

If you want to fly anywhere in the country, you will need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7. If you don't have one, you'll need a passport.

To get a REAL ID, you'll need to bring proof of identity, address, social security card or resident card to your local state driver's license center.

With the deadline fast approaching, prepare for lines to get yours to be long.

Visit TSA's website for a guide about acceptable identification at TSA checkpoints.

