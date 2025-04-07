'Old Six Day' mega-marathon kicks off at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, NJ

Between Monday and Sunday, runners are invited to lap the quarter mile track as many times as you can, with different events scheduled for each day.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A mega-marathon kicks off in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on Monday.

The "Old Six Day" race is back at Cooper River Park.

It was formerly known as the "Edward Payson Weston 6 Day" back in the 80s and 90s.

Special awards will go out to those who reach 100 miles or more.

The race starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

