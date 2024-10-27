'I know somebody knows something': Family wants answers after Memorial Day weekend killing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man celebrating Memorial Day weekend with friends in Fairmount Park gets shot to death while he's leaving the area. Now his family hopes you can shed light on the identity of his killer.

"I just can't believe he's not here," said Donneta Campbell talking about her son, 20-year-old O'Neil Cumberland, who everyone called "OJ."

"My son is a very loving person, a caring person," she said.

Campbell says that's what makes what happened Memorial Day weekend so difficult.

Cumberland had just gotten off work and his friends wanted him to join them in Fairmount Park on May 26.

"They kept calling him, texting him," recalled his aunt Kaydian Stone.

At 5:44 a.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Belmont Avenue for reports of a "person with a gun." When they arrived, they found Cumberland shot in the driver's seat inside a 2013 Honda Accord. A friend was also injured.

"He said OJ's foot was already on the gas, so he pressed his foot down and ducked down and just kept his arm on OJ's leg, and they just sped off and knocked into a tree," said Stone.

Cumberland was taken to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on June 1.

"He's not in no gang, no drama, no fighting, never been in no type of problems with the law, no arguments with anyone nothing that we know of," Stone said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I know somebody knows something, I just know it. But it's a matter of time and that's why we're here," said his aunt Debbie Miller-Curtis.