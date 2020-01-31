Operation 6abc: Save a Life Fire Safety Campaign

6abc, Tri-State Toyota Dealers, and area Fire Departments are teaming up for Operation Save A Life, an initiative to educate consumers about fire prevention and keep communities safe. The initiative also efforts to help at-risk residents gain access to smoke alarms. A working smoke alarm is an essential part of any fire safety plan. Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, in hallways and on every level of a home. Philadelphia-area residents can call 311 for more information. Residents outside of Philadelphia should contact their local fire station.