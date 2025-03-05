Oprah to host ABC primetime special on menopause featuring Halle Berry, Naomi Watts

"An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution" airs on March 31 on ABC and the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

After addressing topics like weight loss and artificial intelligence with in-depth conversations over the past year, Oprah Winfrey is now tackling the inevitable phase of life every woman will face: menopause.

In "An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution," Winfrey will interview a panel of medical experts and leading voices to discuss the traditionally taboo topic of menopause before a live studio audience.

Special guests include actresses Halle Berry and Naomi Watts, journalist and women's health advocate Maria Shriver, and more.

Disney/Eric McCandless

A group of women from all walks of life who have experienced a wide array of midlife transitions will also be featured in the primetime event.

"When I was around 48 years old, I thought I was dying and went from doctor to doctor trying to understand why my heart was racing, and did not receive any answers until I picked up a book and read how heart palpitations can be a symptom indicating a change is coming to your body," said Winfrey.

She went on to say, "This show starts the revolution of answers for millions of women throughout this country. We discuss what you need to know to best advocate for yourself when it comes to mental health, sleep, weight, sex and your brain so we can ultimately see how freeing menopause can be in your life, with the best yet to come."

