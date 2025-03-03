Oscars 2025: 'Anora' wins Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- "Anora" has won the award for Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards.

"Anora" took home five Oscars out of six nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards.

In the film, Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

In addition to this Oscar win, "Anora" also won several awards leading up to Hollywood's biggest night, including the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Best Picture at the Critics' Choice Awards, and Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards.

