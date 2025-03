Overturned tanker truck blocking I-95 NB ramp to Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- An overturned tanker truck is blocking the ramp from I-95 northbound to the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Delaware County, Friday morning.

Crews are on scene, working to clear the truck from the roadway.

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman says drivers can still get to the Commodore Barry Bridge from southbound side of I-95.

For those traveling northbound to the bridge or Chester, Pellmen reccomends exiting at Route 452 or Highland Avenue.

