Owner of Quarry Hill Farm is living his dream and giving back to those in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In 2021, David Perlman decided to pursue a longtime dream.

He became a cattle rancher and owner of Quarry Hill Farm in Lower Salford Township.

"We have 93 acres, of which we farm, and we raise Wagyu cattle, from calves to cows to steers," he says.

He spent about 30 years as a real estate developer and builder.

"I was very successful in my career. I worked very hard. I achieved what I needed to achieve in my career, and my wife and I made a decision that we wanted to do something to give back," he says.

Perlman operates the farm as a nonprofit.

"All of the profit and 100% of the turkey sales on Thanksgiving go to feed the hungry," he says. "Last year our donation was to Manna on Main."

The farm is a lot of work.

"But work never scared me, so we enjoy every minute of it," he says.

A variety of pets also live on the farm, many are rescues.

"I enjoy the animals so much," he says. "I talk to all of them."

Quarry Hill Farm is home to more than just cattle.

"We raise Berkshire pig," says Perlman.

The pigs, as well as the other livestock, are free-range.

"It was very important to us to raise them humanely," he says. "The animals are all well taken care of, well-cared for."

In the barn are the birds, and that includes the laying chickens.

"Mostly Rhode Island Reds," he says. "Wonderful eggs."

Perlman says the animals are "all farm-raised" using "all organic practices."

There is an on-site market to support the mission that's open seven days a week.

Perlman says the market has all different cuts of meat.

"We sell quarter shares. We sell half shares. We sell whole shares of animals, and we sell individual cuts," he says.

Customers can pick up beef, but chicken and Berkshire pork products are also available.

Quarry Hill Farm products can also be purchased at two area farmers' markets - the Upper Merion Farmers' Market and the Conshohocken Farmers' Market.

Additionally, orders can also be placed online at QuarryHillFarm.net.

One of the farm's specialties is the American Wagyu Beef.

"Much, much more tender, because the fat renders into the meat," says Perlman.

In the market, you'll find brisket, chuck steaks, fillets and flank steaks.

"We make our own homemade Italian sausage, chicken sausage," he says.

Perlman's family also helps at the farm, and he says they love that they can be

"part of this mission."

"It's been a dream, a dream come true," he says.

Quarry Hill Farm

620 Quarry Road, Lower Salford Township, PA 19438