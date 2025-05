Oyster House opens at Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular Center City seafood restaurant just opened a new location at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Oyster House "landed" between Terminals B and C.

It's part of the "Founded in Philly" initiative, which aims to showcase the city's unique food, beverage and retail offerings.