You can find the lounges in Terminal A-West, between gates A15 and A16.

American Airlines opens Flagship and Admirals Club lounges at Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- American Airlines is opening its newest spot to relax and unwind at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

The new Flagship and Admirals Club lounges are open to eligible AA Advantage members.

The 25,000 square foot lounge offers additional seating, Wi-Fi and spa-style shower suites.

