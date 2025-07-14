Pa. ballet academy mentors dance teachers from Africa

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Melinda Pendleton is the director of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet, which her parents founded roughly 50 years ago.

There, she knows the importance of not only teaching dance, but also teaching how to teach dance.

One of her former students, Leslie Berman, co-founded a ballet school in Malawi, Africa alongside Yamikani Matupa Phiri. It is known as 'Lilongwe Dance Program.'

Thanks to a grant from the Ella Lyman Cabot Trust, two teachers from Lilongwe Dance Program were able to travel to Narberth to be mentored at the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet.

They hope to take these skills back home with them and teach the next generation not just about dance, but also about career opportunities in the industry.

