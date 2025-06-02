Teen singer with Down syndrome uses voice to inspire others

16-year-old singer Mia Rodriguez shines a spotlight on Down syndrome when she steps on stage.

16-year-old singer Mia Rodriguez shines a spotlight on Down syndrome when she steps on stage.

16-year-old singer Mia Rodriguez shines a spotlight on Down syndrome when she steps on stage.

16-year-old singer Mia Rodriguez shines a spotlight on Down syndrome when she steps on stage.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 16-year-old singer Mia Rodriguez shines a spotlight on Down syndrome when she steps on stage.

The teen from West Chester has been singing since she was about 4 years old. She routinely makes appearances on stage at cabarets in New York, at local charity events, and with her school choir.

Rodriguez recently enrolled as a freshman at Archbishop John Carroll High School. There, she is a part of the peer mentor program.

Upperclass students partner with Mia throughout her day, sharing classes and free periods together. It's allowed Rodriguez to fully immerse herself in the high school setting.

In the future, she has a dream to sing for thousands of people.

Watch the video above to see the peer mentor program in action and hear what Rodriguez has to say about those with intellectual disabilities.

RELATED: Twins make double the difference volunteering at Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge