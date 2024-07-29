Pa. Grandmother helps kids learn the motto of 'Never Accepting Negativity'

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When DebiAnn Henderson-Scott was diagnosed with lupus, she decided to never accept negativity. Nearly 30 years later, she is translating that message to children in her family and neighborhood through creative activities.

She created the organization, 'Never Accepting Negativity,' which is a resource center for children and their parents and caregivers. They host various programs and pop-up events designed to instill creativity, financial literacy, and other skills in the youth.

Some events take place at The Yard House at the Willow Grove Park Mall, which supports the organization.

They also encourage kids to create their own businesses, such as selling jewelry or water ice.

To learn more about 'Never Accepting Negativity,' visit their website.

