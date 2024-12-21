Pa. man battling cancer finds joy being Santa's 'special helper'

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fred Amatucci may be battling breast cancer, but that doesn't stop him from being Santa's special helper.

Amatucci has been helping Santa come to town since the 1980s when he joined the Upper Darby Fire Company.

He was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and in 2021, it spread throughout other areas of his body.

Amatucci is accustomed to coordinating visits with Santa at local homes, events, and the Flight on Ice at Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink in Newtown Square.

Amatucci is also an information assistant at the Springfield Township Police Department and a fire police officer with Bon Air Fire Company.

