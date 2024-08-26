Pa. man devotes 50 years to uplifting Norristown neighborhood

Whether he was teaching students or feeding families, Joe Maccolini never strayed too far from his Norristown neighborhood over the past half-century.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Joe Maccolini has served his Norristown neighborhood for 50 years.

First, he was a school teacher. Then, he joined the Patrician Society, where he served as its Executive Director until 2018.

As fate would have it, the former school building where he taught is the present-day home of the Patrician Society.

Retirement only lasted a few months for Maccolini, who promptly got back to work at the Patrician Society and now serves as its Assistant Director.

Watch the video above to see his story in his own words.

The Patrician Society hosts food distributions twice a week and relies on donations. To learn more or get involved, visit their website.

