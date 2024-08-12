93-year-old man's garden helps feed community in Camden, New Jersey

Antolino "Mr. Tony" Santiago turned a vacant lot across the street from his home into a garden to provide fresh produce to neighbors.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 93-year-old Antolino "Mr. Tony" Santiago is originally from Puerto Rico. He lived in Chicago before eventually moving to Camden, New Jersey.

Santiago turned a vacant lot across the street from his home into a garden 24 years ago. He wanted to provide fresh produce to his neighbors.

Due to his age and physical ability, Santiago needed a bit of help to keep the garden growing.

A local ministry called "Community Brings Learning" has adopted the garden. They are giving it the subtitle, "Dream Big Garden".

Their plans are to keep engaging more community members, especially the youth, to keep Mr. Tony's garden and legacy ongoing.

