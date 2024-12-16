Pa. marathon runner answers the call to be a stem cell donor

Physician assistant Morgan Leh's path to becoming a stem cell donor had its own twists and turns.

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many of Morgan Leh's triumphs have occurred on the marathon race track. But she accomplished something even bigger when she became a stem cell donor.

The story started when she was 18 years old and signed up for the National Marrow Donor Program registry, which was formerly known as Be the Match.

But being identified as a match was not at the top of her mind over the years.

In 2022, a routine checkup revealed she had signs of early cervical cancer. She underwent surgery and walked in the Broad Street Run less than three weeks later.

In 2024, 13 years after signing up for the registry, she got a phone call that she was a match for someone in need of a stem cell donation.

Leh traveled to Washington D.C. and underwent an 11-hour procedure to donate her stem cells. The recipient remains anonymous.

By sharing her story, she hopes that more people will consider signing up for the registry to save lives.

To learn more about the National Marrow Donor Program, visit their website.

