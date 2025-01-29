Pa. nonprofit provides children with a safe space to express their grief at 'Peter's Place'

For many children whose lives were forever changed by the loss of a loved one, there's an open seat for them at 'Peter's Place.'

For many children whose lives were forever changed by the loss of a loved one, there's an open seat for them at 'Peter's Place.'

For many children whose lives were forever changed by the loss of a loved one, there's an open seat for them at 'Peter's Place.'

For many children whose lives were forever changed by the loss of a loved one, there's an open seat for them at 'Peter's Place.'

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Peter's Place" is a nonprofit in Delco bringing a safe space to grieving families.

They provide programming that is catered to the needs of the demographic who is grieving.

Kids and teens have their own support groups, and there are some resources for the adults as well.

"We will all experience grief at one point in time. And really what we are doing is providing that common language to be open about it," said Executive Director, Stephanie Lim Capello.

Peter Morsbach was a child whose passing originally inspired the creation of the organization.

They have clinicians on site who are trained to lead the children in openly sharing their feelings.

The services are free to its participants, with funding relying on donations and fundraisers.

"One of the things that always strikes me when I hear the kids arrive for group is... the excitement of coming here to be with people who have some similarities to them," said Stephanie Lim Capello.

"The whole point is to really educate folks that death and grief are completely normal things that we will all experience; and that it is okay to want to talk about it," she continued.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

