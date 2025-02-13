Pa. students dress in purple to spread mental health awareness with 'Hope for Hallie'

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Hope for Hallie" is an organization providing mental health support in a streamlined way for the community.

The organization was started by Hallie Jackson's parents after she unfortunately died by suicide in 2019.

This tragic event was unexpected, and the family never found out what Hallie was struggling with.

Because of this, they realized that mental health issues could be unspoken and wide spread.

This realization prompted them to make a difference for people who might fit that criteria.

The organization connects people in need to support networks that will help them grow.

They also set up tables at various events to spread their awareness and mission.

One of these events was a basketball game at Bishop Shanahan High School where guests were dressed in purple for the organization.

