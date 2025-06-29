24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Multiple injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on PA Turnpike

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, June 29, 2025 12:57PM
WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed Sunday morning following a serious crash.

Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the east bound lanes of I-276 at the Willow Grove interchange around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the multi-vehicle crash resulted in multiple serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes between the Willow Grove and Fort Washington interchanges were closed during the investigation.

Those lanes have since reopened.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

