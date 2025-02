Pa. woman gifts a trophy to her yarn dolls of Philadelphia Eagles players

In this Pa. woman's home, she has created yarn doll versions of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and more!

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Montgomery County woman has created her own roster of Super Bowl champions in her home!

She's had a personal collection of crocheted Philadelphia Eagles, specifically the offensive line.

This morning, she even made a trophy to provide to her yarn doll recreation of Jalen Hurts.

The dolls stand proud on her shelf after a big win in Super Bowl LIX.

For more information, find Suzanne Mastroeni on her facebook page.