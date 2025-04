Crews investigate after pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train near Villanova Station

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Services on the Paoli-Thorndale line are suspended following a fatal accident on the train tracks.

Amtrak officials say one person was killed after they were struck by a train near Villanova Station.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

SEPTA has suspended services as crews investigate the incident.