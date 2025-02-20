'Paradise' on Hulu renewed for season 2!

Hulu's hit new series "Paradise" has been renewed for a second season. The show, by "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi, is airing now on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- It's the announcement "Paradise" fans have been waiting for. The show has been renewed for season two!

The series stars Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, who protects President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. When the President is killed, Collins needs to find out who did it and why. Each episode is filled with twists, turns and big surprises, ones we won't spoil here. But you can expect more in season two.

The show was created by Dan Fogelman, who also created "This Is Us," where he worked with Brown. It's been a massive hit for Hulu, holding a top spot on the streamer's Top 15 list since the day it launched.

Brown, who is also an executive producer on "Paradise," told On The Red Carpet that Fogelman was inspired by the ABC show "Lost."

"Similar to 'Lost,' which is the template that he frequently referenced with regards to the show, it starts off as one thing, a plane crash, a murder. And then it evolves into something else," Brown said.

"And so, we have something going on as well that gets a little bit deeper. And what I also love about Dan is that he has in his mind, if Hulu will allow us and Disney, he has a three-season arc in his head to how this thing goes. And I kind of know the tentpoles of each of those three seasons. so similar to 'This Is Us,' already in our minds we have a beginning, middle and end. And that's very satisfying in the world of television that can sometimes be ongoing and open-ended. I like a story to have a sense of completion," he continued.

If season two is anything like season one, we predict we'll be seeing Fogelman's full story to the end.

There are only two episodes left in season one, which is streaming now on Hulu. Trust us when we say you won't want to miss Tuesday's. The finale will air March 4. Then, the entire season will run on ABC beginning April 7.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

