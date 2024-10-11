Parent, student taken into custody after assault at Williamstown High School

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A parent and a student were taken into custody after a school resource officer and a faculty member were both assaulted in Gloucester County.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday at Williamstown High School.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown during the altercation, but later resumed normal operations.

The assault led to a large police presence at the school.

Authorities say the school resource officer was treated for injuries to the hands and face.

Police are still investigating what led to the assault.

