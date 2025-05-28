Parents charged after allegedly leaving young kids alone to go drinking at Jersey Shore, police say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two parents have been charged after allegedly leaving their children home alone while they went out drinking at the Jersey Shore, according to police.

Police responded to the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Blvd. in Brigantine around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday after a concerned citizen notified police of two young kids who were home alone.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old alone inside and learned that the parents were not nearby.

The officer were able to make contact with the parents, identified as 43-year-old Felix Rodriguez and 38-year-old Lydia Monterrosa, both of Jersey City, and told them to come home.

When Rodriguez and Monterrosa arrived back home, police said, "they both showed signs of impairment due to alcoholic beverage consumption."

Both were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and released with a court date to appear at a later time.

