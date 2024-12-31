Investigators say the victim was left alone for long periods of time, was not given any food and weighed just 59 lbs. when he died

Parents, caretaker charged in death of blind, deaf man with cerebral palsy in Upper Dublin Twp.

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Three people are facing charges in the death of a blind and deaf man with cerebral palsy, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police announced on Tuesday.

Tylim Hatchett, 21, was found dead and severely emaciated in his home in September. An investigation determined he had been left alone for long periods of time and was not given any food.

He weighed just 59 lbs. when he died, officials said.

The victim's mother, 42-year-old Sherrilynn Hawkins, of Dresher; as well as a caretaker, 45-year-old Loretta Harris, of Philadelphia, have been arrested. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the victim's father, 39-year-old Vernon Hatchett, of Glenside.

Officials say Vernon Hatchett is considered to be dangerous.

"We were not able to arrest him [ Monday ] ," Steele said. "He's wanted. He knows he's wanted. And based on his past, he is considered a dangerous individual."

Police responded to an apartment complex in Dresher around 7:50 p.m. on September 18 for a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they found Tylim severely emaciated and lying on the floor.

Vernon Hatchett was at the scene and allegedly told officers he found his son at 6 p.m., almost two hours before calling 911.

"He's blind, he's deaf and he confined to a wheelchair," Steele said.

Tylim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office ruled Tylim's cause of death to be "complications of cerebral palsy in the setting of neglect," and was ruled a homicide.

During their investigation, detectives say they discovered that Tylim lost 31 lbs. within a seven-month timespan, dropping from 90 lbs. to 59 lbs.

The investigation also found that Hawkins and Harris both were receiving money and submitting hours to Aveanna Healthcare to be compensated for time they were not caring for Tylim Hatchett.

Officials say cell phone records reveal that Hawkins and Harris would "clock in" as a caretaker for Tylim despite not actively being with him, and allegedly leaving him alone for upwards of 24 hours at a time. Furthermore, officials allege that Tylim was left in the apartment by himself for 356 of the 425 hours between Sept. 1 and Sept. 18, translating to 82% of the time within those 18 days.

Medical records for Tylim Hatchett found through Aveanna Healthcare listed several medications he was meant to take daily. Those medications were supposed to be prepared and provided by a caregiver, as Tylim Hatchett was unable to self-medicate, according to officials. However, investigators alleged that Harris did not provide the victim with any medications when she visited.

Investigators also allege that throughout September, Hawkins messaged Vernon Hatchett multiple times about their son's deteriorating health, yet continued to leave him alone without providing him food or medicine.

There are questions about oversight by the healthcare company and the DA says the investigation is ongoing.

"We're looking into all aspects and that's what we do," Steele said.

Action News has reached out to Aveanna Healthcare for comment.

All three are being charged with Neglect of a Care-Dependent Person. Hawkins is also charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Theft by Deception and related charges; Vernon Hatchett is also charged with Involuntary Manslaughter; and Harris is also charged with Theft by Deception.

Hawkins was arraigned on Tuesday and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan 10. Harris is also scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday and an active warrant is out for Vernon Hatchett's arrest. Anyone with information on Vernon Hatchett's whereabouts is urged to call police.