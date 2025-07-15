Passengers at Philadelphia International Airport deal with post-storm delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Passengers at Philadelphia International Airport dealt with residential delays and cancellations as a result of Monday night's powerful storms.

The deluge caused a ground stop for about an hour at PHL. The issues from the storm snowballed to cause problems for passengers on Tuesday.

MORE | 2 dead, state of emergency declared in NJ after heavy rains cause flash flooding

Downpours brought up to 6.5 inches of rain in parts of the tri-state area in just a few hours time, flooding roadways.

Those storms caused major headaches for air passengers.

"All planes were stopped for a bit. Then we were behind a bunch of other planes waiting to take off, and then they said we were on the taxiway too long. Flight cancelled," said Max Smith, who is attempting to fly back to Orlando.

Smith slept in PHL airport Monday night and is planning to do so again Tuesday. They are waiting for the rebooked flight, which doesn't leave until Wednesday.

"Last night there were a bunch of people sleeping in the lobby, down by the ticket counter, out where the trains come, it was so bad," said Smith.

Ground stops in Philadelphia, Newark, NJ, New York and Washington, D.C. caused more than 2,000 cancellations and 10,000 delays nationwide.

"They just canceled the flight. They just canceled several flights in a row, and everybody was rebooking. Then we had to wait a long time for our bag to come up," said Janet Osborne, of Cocoa Beach, Florida.

As passengers and airlines work to get back on track, summer storms in any part of the country can quickly halt those plans.

"If weather is bad in Dallas or Chicago, really major hubs, and the planes can't get here. That could impact your turnaround for you getting out. Even if you're not going to one of those places," said Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for PHL airport.