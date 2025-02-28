Pastor charged with sexually assaulting a teen in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey church pastor is facing sexual assault charges, accused of abusing a teenager.

Charles Brinson, 64, is charged with sexually assaulting a minor who was incapacitated.

His name and photo are all over the building and vehicle for Brinson Memorial Church Incorporated on Brinton Ave. in Trenton.

Investigators say the assaults happened in January and February at Brinson's home in Trenton, just down the street from the church.

The 16-year-old victim told police Brinson put a bottle with a clear, unknown substance inside up to the victim's nose, which caused the victim to pass out prior to the alleged assaults.

The victim was examined at the hospital after the second reported incident.

Brinson - who uses the title bishop at his church - has faced similar charges before.

In 2008, he was arrested and charged with felony contact with a minor, wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old from Philadelphia.

He pleaded guilty to one count of corruption of a minor and served four years probation.

Action News spoke with one woman who said she's lived near the church all her life, and was shocked to find out about the charges.

"I've never seen him come out and do anything for the community, to come out and introduce himself to the residents or anything," said Brooke Baker. "To know that we had somebody that close that's doing things and we didn't know? It's kinda freaky."

Brinson is locked up in Mercer County. He has a detention hearing next week.

Authorities are asking anyone who has any information about this case or anyone who thinks they may have been victimized to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.