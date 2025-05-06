Patients at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehab learn meditation with the 'mindfulness group'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation, patients are building up their body, and their mind.

It's thanks to the "mindfulness group" that composes a relaxing environment through music and meditation.

"People are dealing with a lot of anxiety here, and many of our patients are considering the possibility of a new and lifelong disability," said John Glaubitz, Music Therapist at Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation.

"These can be really powerful coping strategies for dealing with anxiety, for helping them kind of get through this," he continued.

Patients are able to put both their physical and emotional pain to the side for a time of reprieve.

"I had a stroke and I've been here for five and a half weeks. I have lower back pain all the time and listening to Lynn made it just go away...it was very relaxing and peaceful," said patient Melissa Rozecki of Burlington County, NJ.

