New Pennsylvania law bans all handheld devices behind the wheel

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A new state law takes effect on June 5 that bans all handheld devices while behind the wheel in Pennsylvania.

It's known as Paul Miller's Law, named after the 21-year-old who was killed in Hamilton Twp., Monroe County, in 2010. He was hit by a distracted driver of a tractor-trailer.

"You know, I couldn't identify my son at the morgue. I couldn't even identify him, it was that bad," said Eileen Miller, Paul's mother. "I kind of just whispered in his ear, I said, 'Paul, I don't know what caused this crash, but I will find out what it is, and I will make a change.'"

She kept her promise, and after learning the driver was distracted, she pushed for new legislation to ban handheld devices.

In 2024, after more than a decade of fighting, she was present at the signing of the bill named after her son.

On June 5, 2025, it will take effect and bring about sweeping changes.

The law bans all handheld devices while driving, which includes phones, digital assistants, computers, or anything that is used to communicate or take video and needs to be held with at least one hand.

The devices cannot be used at any time, including traffic lights, stop signs, or while stopped in heavy traffic.

A 12-month grace period will be in effect until June 5, 2026, and then $50 fines will be issued.

"It gets expensive," said Schuylkill Twp. Police Lt. Brian McCarthy. "The fine itself is $50, but when you add court costs into it, it turns out to be about $198.50."

Police across the state are ready to enforce the new law and point out that it is already illegal to text and drive. The law just takes it a step further.

"I think it will absolutely make a difference," said Miller.

The only exception is using a phone to contact police or emergency crews.