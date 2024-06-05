Drivers would face a $50 fine but no points would go on their license if they are ticketed.

Gov. Shapiro signs bill banning use of hand-held devices for drivers | What you need to know

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new Pennsylvania law officially bans the use of hand-held devices while driving.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed "Paul Miller's Law" on Wednesday.

It is named after the 21-year-old who was killed by a distracted driver in Monroe County back in 2010.

The legislation allows police to issue tickets to anybody using a cell phone while driving.

While texting while driving is already banned, this new bill targets simply holding your cell phone while behind the wheel altogether.

However, warnings will be given out for the first year.

There would be exemptions for operating devices in a hands-free mode so drivers can still use GPS or to talk.

Pennsylvania joins 26 states, including New Jersey and Delaware, to make using handheld devices illegal while behind the wheel.

The bill also promotes education efforts by requiring minors to learn about distracted driving.