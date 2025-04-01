things to do in philadelphia

PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure' coming to Academy of Music in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the PAW Patrol pack are returning to the Academy of Music in Philadelphia!

Their latest show, PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure," follows the four-legged heroes as they save Adventure City.

The Paw Patrol's motto is, "No job is too big, no pup is too small."

They say this show inspires every person in the audience, no matter their age, to find the hero within!

PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" is at the Academy of Music on April 12 and 13.

There are five shows, and they encourage everyone to dress as their favorite character!