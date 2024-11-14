Update on bizarre PECO billing issues and how it's being handled

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Dozens of consumers continue to complain to the Action News Troubleshooters that they haven't received a PECO bill in many months.

Some of these consumers have been waiting up to six months for their bills. When they finally do get their balance, they are experiencing sticker shock. So we reached out to PECO for some answers.

Cheryl Thomas, of Springfield, Delaware County, hasn't received a bill since May.

"I proceeded to call them every couple of weeks, sitting online, sitting on hold for 30, 35, 40 minutes," she said.

And she's not alone. Steve Ritter, Berwyn, Chester County, is in the same boat.

Some customers say their PECO bill hasn't been right for months and despite multiple requests for help, the company just hasn't come through.

"So for June, July, August, September, and October, we have not received a bill for gas or electric charges," said Ritter.

And when a bill does come, it's enormous. One consumer told the Troubleshooters she owes $1,000.

"As we resolve the billing issues that are causing the delays. Some customers may receive bills for multiple months, which are higher than they expect," explained Tom Brubaker of PECO. "We transitioned to a new customer information system and currently there are approximately 10,000 customers who have bills that have been delayed 30 days or more."

PECO is asking our viewers to keep in mind it sends 1.7 million bills each month. It also says it is taking new measures to help affected consumers.

"We understand that the billing issues can be really frustrating for our customers so we're working closely with them, waiving late fees and offering payment arrangements up to 12 months if they need that. And we're also assisting customers with expanded staffing."

PECO says it's added 60 new associates and just established a new email address where customers can send their billing questions directly. That address is PECObilling@exeloncorp.com.

As for when the remaining 10,000 customers will get billed again?

"We are working through them every day. More customers are getting bills so it's an ongoing process," PECO says.

Check your account online

1-800-494-4000