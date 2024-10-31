PECO customers frustrated about bizarre billing issue | Troubleshooters

Some customers say their PECO bill hasn't been right for months and despite multiple requests for help, the company just hasn't come through.

PECO customers frustrated about bizarre billing issue Some customers say their PECO bill hasn't been right for months and despite multiple requests for help, the company just hasn't come through.

PECO customers frustrated about bizarre billing issue Some customers say their PECO bill hasn't been right for months and despite multiple requests for help, the company just hasn't come through.

PECO customers frustrated about bizarre billing issue Some customers say their PECO bill hasn't been right for months and despite multiple requests for help, the company just hasn't come through.

BERWYN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A number of PECO customers have contacted the Action News Troubleshooters about a bizarre billing issue. Some say they haven't received a statement since May.

The customers who've contacted us are confused and frustrated. They say their PECO bill hasn't been right for months, and despite multiple requests for help, the company just hasn't come through.

"We filed two claims with the Better Business Bureau," explained Steven Ritter of Berwyn, Chester County. "And then a couple of months ago I filed a claim with the Public Utility Commission."

"So for June, July, August, September, and October, we have not received a bill for gas or electric charges," said Ritter.

He isn't the only one. A viewer named Marguerite also told the Troubleshooters she hasn't received a PECO bill since May.

Her online account and the automated phone line indicate she owes zero dollars. But when she talked to an actual customer service representative, she learned she owed over $500.

"So for now, I have to call each month and wait at least 45 minutes to get through to an actual person who will tell me what my balance is," she said. "And if you go online, there's numerous, numerous other complaints from people."

PECO has been making changes and upgrades to its billing system and admits to customers that it's impacting everything from its billing process to its website.

The company tells the Troubleshooters, "PECO issues more than 1.7 million customer bills on average monthly, with a 99 percent bill accuracy rate year to date. There are a variety of reasons that a customer may receive a delayed bill, though this is not a common issue."

For Ritter, he just wants his bills.

"Get the bills out for June, July, August, and September. I don't want to get some humongous bill as these months go by," he said.

RELATED: Contact the Action News Troubleshooters

PECO tells us when a billing issue is identified, it works quickly to resolve the issue, including waiving any late fees and offering payment arrangements if needed.

The company also tells us it "has expanded customer service staffing to reduce call wait times."

We did get good news from Ritter. He tells us after the Troubleshooters got involved, he finally received an invoice for June and his bill now reflects a balance that makes sense.

We hope that will soon be the case for everyone affected. We have sent PECO the names of everyone who's contacted us about this issue.

By the way, PECO says its shortest phone wait times are typically Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Read PECO's full statement

"We strive to provide our customers with the superior level of service they have come to expect from PECO, from reliable electric and natural gas service to accurate information and billing. PECO issues more than 1.7 million customer bills on average monthly, with a 99 percent bill accuracy rate year to date. There are a variety of reasons that a customer may receive a delayed bill, though this is not a common issue.

When a billing issue is identified, we work quickly to resolve the issue. We understand that billing issues can frustrate customers, so we work closely with them, including waiving any late fees and offering payment arrangements, if needed.

We have recently expanded customer service staffing to reduce call wait times, and customers with questions regarding their utility bill can view their account online at peco.com/MyAccount or contact our service center at 800-494-4000. Shortest call wait times are typically Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m."