A PECO home assessment can save energy and money

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A PECO home energy assessment is free of charge for customers, and it can help identify where they may be losing energy and, in turn, money.

"The problem is any leaks that are happening here will impact how that HVAC unit will be able to put out air to the rest of the house," says PECO energy auditor Josh Bautista, as he inspects air ducts.

A temperature gun shows where air conditioning or heat may be seeping out of the home.

Action News tagged along as Bautista surveyed Marsha Levell's Abington house, starting with her bill.

"What we're trying to analyze when we look at these bills, so the spikes that we find," said Bautista.

This Earth Month is the perfect time to reevaluate your energy usage.

"For me, they kind of just go hand in hand with my composting and being thoughtful and reusing things," said Marsha Levell of Abington.

There are simple steps you can take, like "weather stripping on doors, new door sweeps," suggests Bautista.

"Spray foam (insulation) if you feel comfortable doing that," he added.

Small changes can make a big difference.

People who participated in PECO programs like this last year removed the equivalent of pollution from 12,000 vehicles.

PECO customers can schedule a free home energy assessment here.