Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County.

It happened on the southbound ramp for Route 55 approaching Route 322 around 12:45 a.m.

The Action Cam was at the scene where a box truck was parked near the crash.

It is not clear if the truck was involved.

Police closed the lanes around the crash.

Action News is making calls to get more information about the victim and that person's condition.