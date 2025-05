Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Lindenwold, NJ

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night in Lindenwold, Camden County.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Gibbsboro Road and South Emerson Avenue.

Police say the vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.