Penncrest High School open for classes despite weekend fire that charred several vehicles

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Penncrest High School in Delaware County will open for class on Monday as usual, despite a fire over the weekend that left several district vehicles charred.

The flames erupted around 5 a.m. on Sunday at the maintenance yard behind the school in Media, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say it was started by a mechanical issue with one of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported.