PennDOT urges drivers to take it slow on roadways

QUAKERTOWN (WPVI) - - It was raining in Quakertown Saturday night as PennDOT crews were urging drivers to take it slow because they could encounter slick conditions.

"I hate driving at all so it definitely is a bit scary I don't like driving in the snow," said Brynn Morrone, of Garnet Valley, Pa.

Tonight drivers in Quakertown faced wintry road conditions.

"It was bad it was slick I was going as slow as I could on like the back roads but I was just trying not to spin off the road and it's a little better now because a lot of the rain washed away the snow but still pretty icy," said Samantha Proffit, of East Greenville, Pa.

"It's definitely been slick the conditions as you know they're a bit rough but as long as they're out there salting it's not too bad," said Jordan Keho, of East Greenville, Pa.

Penndot crews were salting earlier in the day, as we saw snow coming down in Allentown. Still, crews are reminding drivers to be cautious.

"We have freezing rain coming down or maybe sleet so that can be really slippery out there so just be cautious if you do have to go out know the conditions and just drive appropriately," said Sean Brown, of Penndot Press Officer, District 5.

That's what drivers say they've been doing.

"Just try to drive you know cautiously try not to be riding on people's tails," said Jordan Keho, of East Greenville, Pa.

Now residents are bracing for a possible snowstorm next week.

"I'm tired of the snow I'm ready for the snow to go away and I'm ready for the spring," said Keho.

"I don't like the slush we get around here I'm definitely over it," said Proffit.