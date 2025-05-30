24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Pennsylvania electricity rates to increase June 1 | How you can compare prices

Friday, May 30, 2025 12:36PM
The Public Utility Commission announced that most providers in the state will be raising their rates starting June 1.

Higher electric bills are coming for people living in Pennsylvania in just a couple of days.

The Public Utility Commission announced that most providers in the state will be raising their rates starting June 1.

PECO rates are set to go up 12.6%. PPL electric customers will see a 16% increase and Met-Ed is hiking prices by about 8%.

ALSO SEE: Troubleshooters help business owner believed to be victim of utility 'slamming'

But you're not necessarily stuck with higher prices.

Pennsylvania residents can compare rates and switch to a new power supplier in order to save money.

For more information on comparing rates, visit PA Power Switch.

