Pennsylvania electricity rates to increase June 1 | How you can compare prices

Higher electric bills are coming for people living in Pennsylvania in just a couple of days.

PECO rates are set to go up 12.6%. PPL electric customers will see a 16% increase and Met-Ed is hiking prices by about 8%.

But you're not necessarily stuck with higher prices.

Pennsylvania residents can compare rates and switch to a new power supplier in order to save money.

For more information on comparing rates, visit PA Power Switch.

