Pennsylvania electricity rates to increase June 1 | How you can compare prices

Higher electric bills are coming for people living in Pennsylvania in just a couple of days.
The Public Utility Commission announced that most providers in the state will be raising their rates starting June 1.
PECO rates are set to go up 12.6%. PPL electric customers will see a 16% increase and Met-Ed is hiking prices by about 8%.
But you're not necessarily stuck with higher prices.
Pennsylvania residents can compare rates and switch to a new power supplier in order to save money.
For more information on comparing rates, visit PA Power Switch.