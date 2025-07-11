Pennsylvania experiencing problems with 911 calls statewide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says there are problems with 911 calls statewide.

If you are trying to call 911 and cannot get through, you are asked to call your local 911 center on its non-emergency line.

It's not yet known what caused the issue or how long it will take to be resolved.

PEMA says to check your county's social media pages and website for more information.

The non-emergency numbers in our area are:

Bucks County: 215-328-8500

Berks County: 610-655-4911

Chester County: 610-436-4700

Delaware County: 610-565-6575

Lehigh County: 610-437-5252 or 610-437-7751

Montgomery County: 610-635-4300

Philadelphia: City residents are asked to contact their local Philadelphia Police Department district.

The numbers are:

-1st District - 215 686 3010 / 215 686 3011

-2nd District - 215 686 3020 / 215 686 3021

-3rd District - 215 686 3030 / 215 686 3031

-5th District - 215 686 3050 / 215 686 3051

-7th District - 215 686 3070 / 215 686 3071

-8th District - 215 686 3080 / 215 686 3081

-9th District - 215 686 3090 / 215 686 3091

-12th District - 215 686 3120 / 215 686 3121

-14th District - 215 686 3140 / 215 686 3141

-15th District - 215 686 3150 / 215 686 3151

-16th District - 215 686 3160 / 215 686 3161

-17th District - 215 686 3170 / 215 686 3171

-18th District - 215 686 3180 / 215 686 3181

-19th District - 215 686 3190 / 215 686 3191

-22nd District - 215 686 3220 / 215 686 3221

-24th District - 215 686 3240 / 215 686 3241

-25th District - 215 686 3250 / 215 686 3251

-26th District - 215 686 3260 / 215 686 3261

-35th District - 215 686 3350 / 215 686 3351

-39th District - 215 686 3390 / 215 686 3391

You can also find a list of numbers on this page at PhillyPolice.com

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.