Gov. Shapiro sues USDA over canceled program benefitting farmers, food banks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is suing the federal government over cuts to crucial food bank programs.

Governor Josh Shapiro filed the lawsuit Wednesday morning, explaining that the cuts would be devastating, not just to residents, but to local farmers.

"It's certainly not always easy work," said Kirstie Jones, who is head farmer at Pennypack Farm and Education Center in Horsham.

The hard work is worth it, though, for Jones when she thinks about the fact that the food she farms will feed someone.

"It's really a great honor to do this profession, and I'm grateful for it every day," said Jones, who has been working at the farm for 10 years.

Getting fresh produce to people in need is the mission of Pennypack Farm and Education Center in Horsham. The farm operates as a nonprofit.

"Last year, we gave over 26,000 pounds of our fresh food from our farm directly to our food pantry partners," said Julie McCabe, executive director of Pennypack Farm and Education Center.

That mission, though, became more difficult in March when the Trump Administration announced it was getting rid of the Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) program. It reimbursed local farmers for providing produce to food banks.

"It's a real shame and devastating to farms across the state," said McCabe.

On Wednesday morning, Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pennsylvania) took legal action to challenge the program's cancellation.

"I've filed a lawsuit in the middle district of Pennsylvania against the USDA to get what we are owed here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Shapiro in a press conference held at Share Food Center, a food bank in Philadelphia.

Shapiro filed the lawsuit after he says an appeals process went nowhere. One hundred eighty Pennsylvania farms rely on the program. The USDA had agreed to pay those farmers a total of $13 million over the next three years.

"This wasn't just about dollars, this was about trust," said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

Food banks, like Share Food Program, have come to rely on the fresh produce farmers provide through LFPA. Now, they're also dealing with the UDSA's decision to cancel food deliveries of things like meat and milk.

"There have been as much as $12.5 million in funding right now being discussed in the federal government that they're trying to reduce to our organization," said Share Food Program Executive Director George Matysik.

Pennsylvania Food banks and farms are now hoping a lawsuit will save the program and the produce.

"Everybody deserves to have fresh produce," said McCabe.

A USDA Spokesperson replied in a statement, saying, "We do not comment on pending litigation. For further information, please contact the U.S. Department of Justice."